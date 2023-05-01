Astros starter García leaves in 1st with elbow discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros starter Luis García left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with right elbow discomfort after throwing just eight pitches. García allowed a leadoff single to LaMonte Wade Jr. and had thrown six pitches to Thairo Estrada when he stopped and motioned for catcher Martín Maldonado to come to the mound. Maldonado spoke to García before signaling for the trainer to come out. He and manager Dusty Baker came to the mound and spoke with the right-hander for a couple of minutes before escorting him off the field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.