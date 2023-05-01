Blue Jays RF Springer scratched vs Red Sox with illness

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer was a late scratch from the lineup against the Boston Red Sox because of illness. The change was announced after the Blue Jays completed batting practice. Springer had been set to bat leadoff. He was replaced in the lineup by Cavan Biggio, who was inserted into the eighth spot. Bo Bichette was moved from second to leadoff. Springer is hitting .225 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 111 at-bats.

