Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill. Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger’s spot in right field. Acuña finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves won the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

