Brossoit rises from AHL, injuries to Vegas’ starting goalie

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chants of “You’re a backup!” came at Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit during Game 4 at Winnipeg. He wasn’t rattled. He played his best game and set up Thursday’s clincher in Las Vegas. Fans there chanted, “You’re our starter!” as the Knights closed out a first-round NHL playoffs series victory with a 4-1 win in Game 5. Brossoit began the season coming off hip surgery, cleared waivers, was sent to the American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and then was promoted only to suffer another injury. And now Brossoit is Vegas’ unquestioned starter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.