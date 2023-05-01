Dodgers go deep 4 times in 13-4 victory over Phillies
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times in a 13-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. David Peralta hit a three-run homer, and Will Smith and Jason Heyward had solo shots as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to four. It is the 10th time this season Los Angeles has hit at least three homers in a game, which is second in the majors behind Tampa Bay’s 11. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and Nick Castellanos had two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth.