Houston starter Urquidy placed on IL with shoulder injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder before the start of a series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Urquidy left Sunday’s start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder. Manager Dusty Baker said after Monday night’s game that Urquidy had inflammation in his shoulder would be shut down indefinitely. Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy’s roster spot.

