Injuries, Kraken derail Avs’ quest for back-to-back titles
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche’s quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions came to a halt with a Game 7 loss to Seattle in the first round. The Avalanche’s summer figures to be a long one. There are questions surrounding captain Gabriel Landeskog and his ability to make it back after missing the season following knee surgery. There are questions around Valeri Nichushkin after the bruising forward missed the last five games of the series for personal reasons. And there are questions about how to surround Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen with more scoring power.