SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings returned to the playoffs at last and gained valuable experience pushing the defending champion Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in the first round. The Kings lost 120-100 in Game 7. They now must focus on all of the positive accomplishments of this special season and build on it to come back even stronger with Coach of the Year Mike Brown.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.