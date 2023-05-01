MLB lefty batting average up, game time down 28 minutes
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year. Stolen bases rose 40% to their highest level in nearly a quarter-century and scoring increased by 1.1 runs per game. Pitch clock violations averaged 0.74. The big league batting average was .248 through 425 games. Lefties hit .247, up from .229 through April last year. Righties are hitting .250, up from .234.