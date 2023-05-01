Presidents’ Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The Presidents’ Trophy curse was too strong — even for a team coming off the best regular season in NHL history. After a record-setting year, the Boston Bruins failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Florida Panthers in overtime in seven games. And suddenly, Boston fans who were eagerly planning for two parades are instead wondering where this Bruins’ collapse ranks among the city’s all-time worst. Next year could look quite different, with captain Patrice Bergeron and forward David Krejci already teasing retirement once. Bergeron was noncommittal on his future.