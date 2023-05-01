Swanson homers, Smyly sharp as Cubs beat Nationals 5-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as the Chicago Cubs bounced back from a rough series at Miami to beat the Washington Nationals 5-1. Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. His blast to left-center in the fifth inning made it 4-1 — a welcome advantage for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid. All those losses to the Marlins were by one run. Smyly allowed a homer by Lane Thomas in the second inning but cruised from there, throwing just 84 pitches.

