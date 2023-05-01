Truex wins NASCAR race at Dover for 3rd time on a Monday

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. mastered the Monster Mile on a Monday for the third time in his career and the former NASCAR champion snapped a 54-race winless streak overall in the Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway. It was a weekend sweep for the Truex brothers at Dover. Younger brother Ryan Truex won the second-tier Xfinity Series race on Saturday for his first NASCAR victory across all three national series in 188 career starts. Rainouts and Monday races have been good for Martin Truex. He raced to his first NASCAR Cup win in June 2007 at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag in May 2019.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.