MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Madison police say Allen was arrested at a block party on an alcohol-related offense and officers found the gun while searching him. Police say the gun was stolen, although they did not provide any details. It was not immediately clear whether Allen had an attorney. Wisconsin officials have said they are aware of the situation.

