12-team CFP schedule includes New Year’s Day tripleheaders

The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday. The first-round games will be played the third week of December, with one game on Friday night and three on Saturday. The quarterfinals in the new expanded format will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The first Jan. 1 tripleheader will be held at Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls after the 2024 regular season.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.