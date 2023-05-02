Acuña in Braves’ lineup, day after was hit on on shoulder

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in the Atlanta Braves lineup, a day after he was hit on the left shoulder and left the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets. X-rays and additional tests at a hospital showed Acuña sustained a bruise. He was hitting leadoff and playing centerfield against Miami. In the doubleheader opener Monday, the 25-year-old doubled, singled and hit his fifth home run, a 448-foot drive that landed on the third deck. In Acuña’s first plate appearance in the nightcap, a 93 mph fastball from right-hander Tylor Megill hit Acuña.

