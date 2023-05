HOUSTON (AP) — Houston starter Luis García was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the second Astros starter to be put on the list this week. García left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after eight pitches with right elbow discomfort. His injury came on the same day that fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

