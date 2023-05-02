Cap-strapped Wild sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed right wing Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract to secure a key player who was set to become an unrestricted free agent. Johansson’s salary cap hit of $2 million for the next two seasons will give general manager Bill Guerin some valuable certainty in a time of little flexibility. The Wild are carrying a significant amount of dead money for the 2021 buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The 32-year-old Johansson had six goals and 12 assists in 20 regular-season games for the Wild after arriving in a trade with Washington.

