Cards decline 5th-year option for linebacker Isaiah Simmons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have declined to pick up the fifth-year option for linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft. First-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the team’s decision on Tuesday. The extension would have been worth roughly $12.7 million. The Clemson standout was viewed as one of the best defensive prospects in the 2020 draft, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations. Simmons was fourth on the team with 99 tackles in 2022, including five for a loss and four sacks.

