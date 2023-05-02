Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11

Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022 because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week. A spokesman for the U.S. Tennis Association says the group looks forward to welcoming the 22-time Grand Slam champion back. The White House says most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements will disappear May 11, when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends. The U.S. Open begins in August. Djokovic has missed several key events because he decided not to get inoculated.

