Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. Ruggs spoke in court Tuesday only to acknowledge that he understands the terms of his plea deal. His plea is scheduled May 10, with sentencing to come on another date. A prosecutor endorsed the agreement. Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash in November 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.