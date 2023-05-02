Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined for Game 2 against Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler won’t play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle. Butler was hurt after being fouled with 5:05 to play Sunday in the Heat’s 108-101 victory in Game 1. He was able to stay in the game, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler is the leading scorer in the playoffs thus far, averaging 35.5 points per game. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up before the game to see if they can play for the Knicks. Both also have ankle injuries.

