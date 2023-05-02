NCAA’s four-year academic progress rate score steady

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s newest academic progress rate score is steady at 984. That’s despite slight decreases in men’s basketball, football and women’s basketball. Each athlete on each team receives one point each semester they are academically eligible and each semester they remain in school or graduate. The cutline is 930. The NCAA attributes the declines in men’s and women’s basketball and football scores to more players being ineligible to compete during the 2021-22 season instead of those leaving school.

