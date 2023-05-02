New Patriots receiver Smith-Schuster already feeling at home
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster says his first few weeks as a New England Patriot make him feel as if he’s back in college. He’s been in Foxborough for about three weeks, diving into a new playbook and participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program. He says it’s only reinforced that he made the right decision in free agency. He’s already observed what he calls a varied offense, replete with players that have the ability to catch passes playing different positions.