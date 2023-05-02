New York Giants pick up 5th year option on LT Andrew Thomas

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on standout left tackle Andrew Thomas. The Giants say that’ll keep the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft under contract through the 2024 season. He’ll earn $14.18 million in the option year. Expect general manager Joe Schoen to sign Thomas to a long-term contract long before that. Thomas has played in 44 games over the past three seasons and is easily the Giants’ top lineman. The Giants had a 9-7-1 record last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.