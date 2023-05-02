Ohio gambling regulator halts betting on Alabama baseball

Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report warning of suspicious gambling activity. Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew Schuler issued the emergency order on Monday. The order was first reported by ESPN. Schuler says an independent integrity monitor flagged wagers made on Alabama baseball. Sports betting is legal in 33 states, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether any other states had issued similar orders.

By The Associated Press

