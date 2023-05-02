Path to Paris Olympics set for European women’s soccer teams
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for European women’s soccer teams has been made clearer. UEFA made the group-stage draw for the inaugural Women’s Nations League. Two teams will advance from the top-tier Nations League Finals in February to join Olympic host France in the lineup. The 12-team Olympic tournament already includes 2019 Women’s World Cup winner the United States and Brazil. The Nations League Finals involves winners of four League A groups drawn on Tuesday that will play from September to December. European champion England and 2019 Women’s World Cup beaten finalist Netherlands landed in the same group.