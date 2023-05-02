Skip to Content
PGA Tour elevates at Quail Hollow; LPGA has 8-team event

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour stages its eighth elevated event of the year at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. The field is stacked again, though with only six of the top 10 in the world. No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler are sitting out. Will Zalatoris is also missing because he’s recovering from back surgery. The LPGA Tour has the International Crown involving eight teams each with four players. The European tour has the Italian Open at Marco Simone. The course hosts the Ryder Cup later this year.

