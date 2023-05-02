PSG suspends Messi for unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. The person would not specify the length of the suspension though French media reported it to be two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The person says the World Cup champion won’t be allowed to train or play with the team and won’t be paid during his suspension. PSG had denied Messi’s request to make the trip, the person said. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.