Royals add top prospect Garcia before series against Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have recalled infielder Maikel Garcia, one of the organization’s top prospects, along with catcher Freddy Fermin. The Royals made those moves before opening a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Franmil Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and infielder Nicky Lopez placed on the 10-day injured list. The 23-year-old Garcia appeared in nine games with the Royals last season and had a solid spring but began the year at Omaha. He is primarily a shortstop but has been getting work at third base, which will be where he plays more often for the Royals.

