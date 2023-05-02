Toyota expands NASCAR fleet by adding Jimmie Johnson’s team

Toyota will finally expand its fleet in NASCAR by adding Jimmie Johnson’s two-car team next season. The addition of Legacy Motor Club will give Toyota eight Camry TRD’s in the Cup Series. Toyota has long been the smallest manufacturer in NASCAR and also long eager to add new teams to its roster. It backs four cars at Joe Gibbs Racing right now, and two more at 23XI Racing. Legacy is the bones of Petty Enterprises now owned by Maury Gallagher and seven-time champion Johnson. Legacy will leave Chevrolet. The team fields cars for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson, and occasionally Johnson.

