Women’s tennis commercial entity picks Sky’s Storti as CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Marina Storti will be the CEO of WTA Ventures. That’s the women’s professional tennis tour’s commercial enterprise with CVC Capital Partners that launched in March. Storti is expected to start in August at WTA Ventures. It was created to manage commercial activities for women’s tennis, including rights for broadcast, data, gaming, sponsorship, licensing and NFTs. Storti has been at Sky since 2002. She ran its sports, cinema and entertainment streamlining platform, called NOW, since 2019.

