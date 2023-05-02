Yankees CF Harrison Bader reinstated from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader has been activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees, and the speedy center fielder could make his season debut Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians. Diminished by injuries, the slumping Yankees hope Bader can spark their offense a bit. He’s been sidelined since March 10 in spring training with a strained left oblique muscle. New York has lost four straight and seven of nine, falling into last place in the AL East. To open a roster spot, the Yankees optioned corner outfielder Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night’s 3-2 loss to Cleveland. In the absence of Bader, the Yankees have mostly played Aaron Judge, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks in center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.