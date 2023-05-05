Lightning sign F Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, 2-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, two-year contract. Eyssimont was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov. In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5. Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

