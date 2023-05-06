Andretti back in Miami awaiting word on F1 expansion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti is back at the Miami Grand Prix with his financial backers networking throughout the paddock in his bid to land a Formula One team. Andretti Global is one of four known applicants to submit official “expression of interest” documentation to the FIA, which in January created a formal process to explore expanding the grid beyond its current 10 teams. The initial deadline of April 30 was extended to May 15th. In Miami, team principals who have been opposed to expansion conceded they have no say in the matter.

