Cards’ skid at 8 as Wainwright returns, Tigers win 6-5 in 10

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning. St. Louis is on its longest skid since nine straight losses from Sept. 7-17, 2007. At a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89. Baddoo doubled off Giovanny Gallegos to drive in automatic runner Jonathan Schoop. Wainwright allowed four runs over five-plus innings.

