Celtics, Nuggets seek 3-1 series leads over 76ers, Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pair of Game 4s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Sunday. The Celtics visit the 76ers. The Nuggets visit the Suns. Both Boston and Denver hold 2-1 series leads. The 76ers have lost two straight games in the series and James Harden has continued to struggle since a fantastic Game 1 effort. Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 to keep the Suns alive with a Game 3 victory.

