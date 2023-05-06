Devils will have Jack and Luke Hughes in Game 3 vs. Canes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — With his team down 2-0 again, New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff is shaking things up in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek probably will return to the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon for the first time since being replaced by Akira Schmid after losing the first two games of the first-round series against the rival Rangers. That’s one move. The real surprise is moving 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes into a lineup that is led by his 21-year-old brother, Jack. Luke Hughes is going to replace injured defenseman Ryan Graves.

