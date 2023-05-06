Donovan among those enshrined in the soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landon Donovan, who played in three World Cups and scored 57 goals across 157 international appearances for the United States, was enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday. Donovan, who also played for six MLS Cup-winning teams, was inducted along with fellow national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Kate Sobrero Markgraf. Steve Zungul was honored for his lengthy career in the Major Indoor Soccer League. Former U.S. coach Jill Ellis was also among those in the 2023 class.

