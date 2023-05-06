Guardians option struggling OF Oscar Gonzalez to minors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus to get more playing time. The team made the move before facing the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled to take Gonzalez’s roster spot. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has struggled at the plate, batting just .192 with one homer and five RBIs in 25 games. Gonzalez isn’t the only Cleveland hitter not hitting. The Guardians’ offense has been sluggish for much of the early season, one of the big reasons the defending AL Central champions are trailing the first-place Twins by 4 1 /2 games.

