Madrigal’s two-run single lifts Cubs over Marlins 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Madrigal’s two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Jorge Soler hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who’ve dropped five in a row since sweeping the Cubs last weekend in Miami. Madrigal’s go-ahead hit off A.J. Puk (3-1) gave the Cubs their first lead. The next batter, pinch-hitter Miguel Amaya, followed with an RBI single of his own. Two of the three runs charged to Puk were unearned thanks to Yuli Gurriel’s inning-opening fielding error. Reliever Keegan Thompson (2-2) pitched three innings for the win and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.