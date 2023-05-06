Miami’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) cleared to return for Game 3

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was cleared to return to the Miami Heat lineup on Saturday. The move comes in time for him to play in Game 3 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks. Butler sprained his right ankle with about 5 minutes left in Miami’s Game 1 victory. He did not play in Game 2 on Tuesday, when New York evened the series. In six playoff games so far this season, Butler is averaging 35.5 points on 59% shooting.

