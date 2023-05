PARIS (AP) — Nice striker Gaëtan Laborde has scored in a win against his former club and cost Rennes precious points in the French league race for European football next season. With four games left to play, the 2-1 loss left Rennes in sixth place, three points behind Lille which played Reims late. The fifth-placed side in Ligue 1 qualifies for the Conference League playoffs stage.

