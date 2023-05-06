Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant part ways after 1st-round exit

The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to part ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The team announced the change in the aftermath of the Rangers’ seven-game-series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils. Gallant coached New York to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 in his first season with the team. He has not lasted three full seasons in any of his five head jobs around the league. The Rangers now begin another coaching search in hopes of finding the person who will lead them to their first Stanley Cup title since 1994.

