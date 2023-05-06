Spurs beats Palace to stay in hunt for European places

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s first-half header has helped Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and keep alive their faint Europa League hopes in the English Premier League. Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settles a drab contest and moves him ahead of Wayne Rooney into outright second on the league’s all-time leading scorer list with 209. “It was enough for Ryan Mason to secure a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs, who have jumped up to sixth. But seventh-placed Brighton has three games in hand and is two points behind the London club.

