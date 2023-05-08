Harper, Verlander return but Phillies and Mets are in a funk

Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander are back from injuries for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. That’s good news for those two teams. They’ve both really been struggling. Harper had Tommy John surgery in November and returned for the Phillies on Tuesday. He homered Saturday. Verlander made his season debut for the Mets on Thursday after dealing with a muscle strain in his back. He allowed a couple solo homers in the first against Detroit before shutting the Tigers out for the next four innings.

