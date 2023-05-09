Inter, Milan met in another CL semifinal 20 years ago

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and AC Milan are gearing up for another “Euroderby,” almost exactly 20 years on from the last time the two storied Italian teams met in another Champions League semifinal. Milan won that 2003 semifinal on away goals and went on to beat Juventus in the final. Inter’s coach at the time was Héctor Cúper and Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Milan. The teams were packed with star players including current team directors Javier Zanetti and Paolo Maldini. Andriy Shevchenko netted the all-important away goal in the second leg. Inter missed a chance to snatch a late winner.

