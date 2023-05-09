MLB, players finalize collective bargaining deal through ’26

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout. The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. This year’s agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.

