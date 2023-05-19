Arcia drives in go-ahead run in 7th as Braves beat rookie Miller, Mariners 6-2

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s single off the right-field wall drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves overcame another strong start by Seattle rookie Bryce Miller to beat the Mariners 6-2 on Friday night.

Miller, making only his fourth major league start, led 2-1 before fading and leaving the game in the seventh. Ozuna’s bloop single off Trevor Gott drove in Eddie Rosario with the tying run. Arcia’s 374-foot single off the bricks on the right-field wall drove in Ozzie Albies, who walked.

“I feel like you’ve got to be prepared for any situation,” Arcia said through a translator after his second go-ahead hit this week. His ninth-inning homer gave the Braves the lead in Wednesday’s 6-5 win at Texas.

“We play like a family and treat each other well and pick each other up when it’s needed.

Matt Olson, who singled in a run off Miller in the first, added a homer off Justin Topa in the eighth for a 4-2 lead. Ozuna’s two-run single off left-hander Tayler Saucedo pushed the lead to four runs.

Miller (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits with one walk in 6 1/3 innings. In the first matchup of starting pitchers named Bryce, Atlanta’s Bryce Elder allowed two runs in six innings.

Olson lined a double off Bryce Miller to the right-field wall to drive in Ronald Acuña Jr., who led off the game with another double to right. Olson began the night hitting only .230 following a 3-for-21 road trip.

Elder held the 1-0 lead until the seventh. Julio Rodríguez doubled and moved to third when Elder walked Jarred Kelenic on a wild pitch. Eugenio Suárez lined a single to left field to drive in Rodríguez for the tying run and knock Elder out of the game.

Teoscar Hernández added a run-scoring single off Collin McHugh (2-0), driving in Kelenic, to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Elder helped himself with a strong defensive play, reaching behind his back to snag a grounder hit by J.P. Crawford before throwing to first base to end the third inning.

Crawford hit a one-out double off Elder in the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ty France lined out to Michael Harris II in center field. After running in for the catch, Harris took advantage of his momentum to make a strong throw to the plate. Crawford, trying to score from third, was tagged out by catcher Sean Murphy several feet in front of the plate.

COSTLY WALK

Miller gave up a single to Austin Riley to open the seventh and was replaced after walking Albies.

““I try not to walk anybody, and as soon of course as I do, they score,” Miller said. “That’s why I’m mentally trying to stay over the plate, especially there. I’d rather rather make them earn it.”

ELDER BOOSTING ROTATION

Elder has a 2.06 ERA in nine starts as a valuable addition to Atlanta’s thin rotation that has lost left-hander Max Fried (strained left forearm) and right-hander Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation) to injuries.

“I think he’s just focused on the job,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker when asked if Elder faces pressure of filling a void in the depleted rotation. “I don’t think he gets into the bigger picture thing. He’s very professional and efficient. I just kind of see him focused on winning the inning.”

NEW PATCH AIMED FOR TV EXPOSURE

For the first time, the Braves wore an advertising patch on their uniform sleeves following a new five-year deal with Atlanta-based concrete and cementitious products manufacturer Quikrete. The value of the deal was not announced.

It was noteworthy that right-handed hitters had the patch on their left sleeve. Left-handed hitters had the patch on their right sleeve. As a result, all hitters had the yellow logo facing the TV camera while at the plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves LHP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. LHP Lucas Luetge (left bicep inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list after missing 27 games.

Also, IF Charlie Culberson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and IF Braden Shewmake was optioned to Gwinnett. IF Ehire Adrianza (left shoulder strain) was moved to the 60-day IL and is expected to miss “a significant amount of time,” according to Snitker.

UP NEXT

RHP Jesse Chavez (0-0) will be the opener as the Braves use a bullpen committee in Saturday night’s second game of the series. RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91) is scheduled to start for Seattle.

