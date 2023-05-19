Baddoo homers, drives in 4, Tigers outlast Nationals 8-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akil Baddoo hit one of Detroit’s four homers and drove in four runs, Matthew Boyd pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the Tigers held on to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6. Zack McKinstry’s solo shot and Baddoo’s three-run homer helped the Tigers to a 6-0 lead after three innings against rookie Jake Irvin. Detroit has won 10 of its last 15. Washington rallied for six runs late, thanks to a pair of two-run shots from Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz. The Nationals have lost four in a row and five of six. Matt Vierling and Riley Greene also went deep for Detroit.

