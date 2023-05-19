Brewers’ Miley to miss 6 to 8 weeks, Yelich back in lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a muscle strain in the back of his throwing shoulder. Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced the timeframe before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Left fielder Christian Yelich returned to the lineup after missing two games with back issues, and left-hander Eric Lauer — coming off his first relief appearance of the season last Sunday — will start or follow an opener on Saturday. Miley went on the injured list Wednesday, one day after the injury originally thought to be a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches. He underwent additional tests on Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.